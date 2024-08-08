5 Roubles 1800 СМ АИ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1800 with mark СМ АИ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 510 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 30,500. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.

