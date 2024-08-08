Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1800 СМ АИ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 6,08 g
- Pure gold (0,1927 oz) 5,9949 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1800
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1800 with mark СМ АИ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 510 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 30,500. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Renaissance Auctions LLC (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
30500 $
Price in auction currency 30500 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search