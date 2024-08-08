Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1800 СМ АИ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Roubles 1800 СМ АИ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 5 Roubles 1800 СМ АИ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 6,08 g
  • Pure gold (0,1927 oz) 5,9949 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1800 with mark СМ АИ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 510 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 30,500. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Renaissance Auctions LLC (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СМ АИ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
30500 $
Price in auction currency 30500 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - December 9, 2005
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - December 9, 2005
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2005
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СМ АИ at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СМ АИ at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
5500 $
Price in auction currency 5500 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search