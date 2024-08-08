Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1800 СП ОМ. "СП ОМ" under the cartouche (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: "СП ОМ" under the cartouche

Obverse 5 Roubles 1800 СП ОМ "СП ОМ" under the cartouche - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 5 Roubles 1800 СП ОМ "СП ОМ" under the cartouche - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 6,08 g
  • Pure gold (0,1927 oz) 5,9949 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1800 with mark СП ОМ. "СП ОМ" under the cartouche. This gold coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1359 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 73,600. Bidding took place September 10, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СП ОМ at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23767 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СП ОМ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition VF30 ННР
Selling price
14108 $
Price in auction currency 850000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СП ОМ at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СП ОМ at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СП ОМ at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СП ОМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СП ОМ at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СП ОМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СП ОМ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СП ОМ at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СП ОМ at auction Stack's - September 11, 2008
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СП ОМ at auction Stack's - September 11, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date September 11, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1800 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 5 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search