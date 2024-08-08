Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1800 СП ОМ. "СП ОМ" under the cartouche (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: "СП ОМ" under the cartouche
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 6,08 g
- Pure gold (0,1927 oz) 5,9949 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1800
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1800 with mark СП ОМ. "СП ОМ" under the cartouche. This gold coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1359 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 73,600. Bidding took place September 10, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Künker (4)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23767 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition VF30 ННР
Selling price
14108 $
Price in auction currency 850000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
