5 Roubles 1800 СП ОМ. "СП ОМ" under the cartouche (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1800 with mark СП ОМ. "СП ОМ" under the cartouche. This gold coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1359 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 73,600. Bidding took place September 10, 2008.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (5) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) VF30 (1) VF20 (2) Service ННР (1) RNGA (2) NGC (1)