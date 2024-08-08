5 Roubles 1800 СМ ОМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1800 with mark СМ ОМ. This gold coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the RND auction for RUB 2,700,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2017.

