Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1800 СМ ОМ (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 6,08 g
- Pure gold (0,1927 oz) 5,9949 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 65,602
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1800
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1800 with mark СМ ОМ. This gold coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the RND auction for RUB 2,700,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Renaissance Auctions LLC (1)
- RND (1)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (2)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
32938 $
Price in auction currency 2400000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
39000 $
Price in auction currency 39000 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2011
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search