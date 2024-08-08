Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1800 СМ ОМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1800 СМ ОМ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 5 Roubles 1800 СМ ОМ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 6,08 g
  • Pure gold (0,1927 oz) 5,9949 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 65,602

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1800 with mark СМ ОМ. This gold coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the RND auction for RUB 2,700,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Renaissance Auctions LLC (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (2)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
32938 $
Price in auction currency 2400000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
39000 $
Price in auction currency 39000 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СМ ОМ at auction RND - February 25, 2017
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СМ ОМ at auction RND - February 25, 2017
Seller RND
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СМ ОМ at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 3, 2016
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Künker - September 28, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СМ ОМ at auction New York Sale - January 6, 2011
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2011
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СМ ОМ at auction UBS - January 28, 2002
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Russia 5 Roubles 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1800 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 5 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search