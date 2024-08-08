5 Roubles 1798 СП ОМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1798 with mark СП ОМ. This gold coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40348 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 55,000. Bidding took place August 8, 2012.

