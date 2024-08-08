Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1798 СП ОМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1798 СП ОМ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 5 Roubles 1798 СП ОМ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 6,08 g
  • Pure gold (0,1927 oz) 5,9949 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1798 with mark СП ОМ. This gold coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40348 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 55,000. Bidding took place August 8, 2012.

Russia 5 Roubles 1798 СП ОМ at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
34965 $
Price in auction currency 30000 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1798 СП ОМ at auction Stack's - August 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2012
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

