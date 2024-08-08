Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1798 СП ОМ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 6,08 g
- Pure gold (0,1927 oz) 5,9949 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1798
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1798 with mark СП ОМ. This gold coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40348 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 55,000. Bidding took place August 8, 2012.
