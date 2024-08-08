Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1799 СМ АИ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 6,08 g
- Pure gold (0,1927 oz) 5,9949 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 107,814
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1799
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1799 with mark СМ АИ. This gold coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1358 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 54,050. Bidding took place September 10, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- Empire (3)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (3)
- Rare Coins (8)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
9774 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
7465 $
Price in auction currency 580000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
