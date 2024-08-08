Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1799 СМ АИ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1799 СМ АИ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 5 Roubles 1799 СМ АИ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 6,08 g
  • Pure gold (0,1927 oz) 5,9949 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 107,814

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1799 with mark СМ АИ. This gold coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1358 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 54,050. Bidding took place September 10, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Empire (3)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1799 СМ АИ at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1799 СМ АИ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1799 СМ АИ at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1799 СМ АИ at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1799 СМ АИ at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1799 СМ АИ at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
9774 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1799 СМ АИ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
7465 $
Price in auction currency 580000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1799 СМ АИ at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1799 СМ АИ at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1799 СМ АИ at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1799 СМ АИ at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1799 СМ АИ at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1799 СМ АИ at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1799 СМ АИ at auction Empire - April 27, 2019
Seller Empire
Date April 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1799 СМ АИ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1799 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Russia 5 Roubles 1799 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1799 СМ АИ at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1799 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Russia 5 Roubles 1799 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1799 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Russia 5 Roubles 1799 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1799 СМ АИ at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1799 СМ АИ at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1799 СМ АИ at auction Künker - June 24, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1799 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 5 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search