5 Roubles 1799 СМ АИ (Russia, Paul I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1799 with mark СМ АИ. This gold coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1358 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 54,050. Bidding took place September 10, 2008.

