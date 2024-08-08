Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1797 СМ ГЛ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1797
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1797 with mark СМ ГЛ. This gold coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 72,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
34792 $
Price in auction currency 3400000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11468 $
Price in auction currency 9000 GBP
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
