Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1797 СМ ГЛ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1797 СМ ГЛ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1797 СМ ГЛ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1797 with mark СМ ГЛ. This gold coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 72,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2019.

Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1797 СМ ГЛ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1797 СМ ГЛ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1797 СМ ГЛ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1797 СМ ГЛ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
34792 $
Price in auction currency 3400000 RUB
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1797 СМ ГЛ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11468 $
Price in auction currency 9000 GBP
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1797 СМ ГЛ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1797 СМ ГЛ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1797 СМ ГЛ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1797 СМ ГЛ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1797 СМ ГЛ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1797 СМ ГЛ at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1797 СМ ГЛ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1797 СМ ГЛ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1797 СМ ГЛ at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1797 СМ ГЛ at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1797 СМ ГЛ at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1797 СМ ГЛ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1797 СМ ГЛ at auction Empire - December 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date December 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1797 СМ ГЛ at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1797 СМ ГЛ at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1797 СМ ГЛ at auction Empire - October 28, 2021
Seller Empire
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1797 СМ ГЛ at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1797 СМ ГЛ at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1797 СМ ГЛ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1797 СМ ГЛ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1797 СМ ГЛ at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1797 СМ ГЛ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

