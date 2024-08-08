Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 БМ СМ ГЛ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1796
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 with mark БМ СМ ГЛ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint

