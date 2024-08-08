Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 БМ СМ ГЛ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 БМ СМ ГЛ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 БМ СМ ГЛ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 with mark БМ СМ ГЛ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • UBS (1)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 БМ СМ ГЛ at auction UBS - September 15, 2002
Seller UBS
Date September 15, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

