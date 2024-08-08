Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 БМ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1796
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 with mark БМ. This gold coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1229 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 200,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2011.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
75757 $
Price in auction currency 65000 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
53000 $
Price in auction currency 53000 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 10, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2011
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
