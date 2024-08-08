Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 БМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 БМ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 БМ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 with mark БМ. This gold coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1229 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 200,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 БМ at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
75757 $
Price in auction currency 65000 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 БМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
53000 $
Price in auction currency 53000 USD
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 БМ at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 БМ at auction Dorotheum - May 18, 2017
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 БМ at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 БМ at auction Empire - February 10, 2012
Seller Empire
Date February 10, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 БМ at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 БМ at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 БМ at auction New York Sale - January 6, 2011
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2011
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 БМ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 БМ at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 БМ at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1796 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins Chervonetz (Ducat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search