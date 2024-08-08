Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 БМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1796 with mark БМ. This gold coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1229 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 200,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (3) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) XF40 (1) Service NGC (1) RNGA (1) PCGS (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)