Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Without mintmark. Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 Without mintmark Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 Without mintmark Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 . Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 44178 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 750. Bidding took place April 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stack's (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1797 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search