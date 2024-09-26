Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 . Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 44178 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 750. Bidding took place April 22, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)