Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place June 18, 2016.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 КМ at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
2300 $
Price in auction currency 2300 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 КМ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

