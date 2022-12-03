Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 200,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 425 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (2)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS63
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

