Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 425 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (2)