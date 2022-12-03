Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 200,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1799
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 425 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Rare Coins (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search