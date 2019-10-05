Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23064 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 276. Bidding took place January 9, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2005
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 276 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

