Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23064 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 276. Bidding took place January 9, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search