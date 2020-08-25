Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
363 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
955 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Empire - December 1, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 1, 2018
Seller Katz
Date April 1, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 12, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 12, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Empire - September 30, 2017
Seller Empire
Date September 30, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

