Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1797
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
363 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
955 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS63
Selling price
