Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (7) MS62 (2) MS60 (3) AU53 (1) BN (5) Service PCGS (4) NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

AURORA (1)

Empire (2)

Imperial Coin (3)

Katz (2)

MDC Monaco (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (8)

SINCONA (1)