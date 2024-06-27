Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 АМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 544 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 725. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 460 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

