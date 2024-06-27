Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 АМ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1798
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 544 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 725. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 460 RUB
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
