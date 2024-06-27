Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 АМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 544 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 725. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (10) XF (17) VF (9) F (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) VF25 (2) BN (3) Service ННР (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

AURORA (6)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (3)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Imperial Coin (3)

Katz (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Rare Coins (19)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

WDA - MiM (1)