Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 АМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2023.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
275 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

