Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 АМ (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1797
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (28)
- AURORA (13)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- COINSNET (3)
- Empire (12)
- Heritage (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (12)
- Katz (4)
- MS67 (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rare Coins (33)
- RedSquare (5)
- RND (4)
- Russian Heritage (20)
- Russiancoin (22)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
275 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search