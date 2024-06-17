Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 АМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2023.

