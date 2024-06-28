Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 200,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1799
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 127 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 38,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins.ee (6)
- Empire (2)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (17)
- Rare Coins (7)
- RND (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (6)
- SINCONA (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
233 $
Price in auction currency 216 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
