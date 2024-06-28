Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 200,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 127 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 38,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins.ee (6)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (17)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
233 $
Price in auction currency 216 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1799 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search