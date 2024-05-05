Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 КМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 543 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 23000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction MS67 - June 28, 2023
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction MS67 - February 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
