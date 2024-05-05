Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 КМ (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1798
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 543 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 23000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
