Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1797
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 48,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
