Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ (Russia, Paul I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 48,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

