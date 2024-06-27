Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 48,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • Empire (5)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (10)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (31)
  • RND (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (4)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1797 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search