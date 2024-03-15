Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 401 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • AURORA (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - August 14, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction Empire - December 2, 2017
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction AURORA - February 8, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date February 8, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1800 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search