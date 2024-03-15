Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 401 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition AU (3) XF (6) VF (6) No grade (2) Condition (slab) XF40 (3) VF30 (1)