Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1800
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1800 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 401 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
