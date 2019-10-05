Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 398 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

  • All companies
  Rare Coins (2)
  SINCONA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
35039 $
Price in auction currency 32000 CHF
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition VF
Selling price
110 ℳ︁
Price in auction currency 110 Mark

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

