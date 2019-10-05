Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 398 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition VF (4) Condition (slab) VF20 (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)