Russia Period: 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1799
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1799 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 398 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
35039 $
Price in auction currency 32000 CHF
