Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 550 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (23) XF (19) VF (20) F (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (4) AU53 (2) AU50 (4) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) VF35 (3) VF30 (6) F15 (1) DETAILS (2) BN (2) Service RNGA (1) NGC (2) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (14)

AURORA (3)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (2)

COINSNET (3)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (3)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (9)

Katz (2)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

MUNZE (4)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (13)

RedSquare (1)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (2)

Spink (2)

Stack's (1)

WCN (1)

Знак (2)