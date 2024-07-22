Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,510,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 550 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2100 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Знак - May 27, 2022
Seller Знак
Date May 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

