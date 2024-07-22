Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,510,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1798
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 550 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
