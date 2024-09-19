Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ. Small monogram. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 with mark ЕМ. Small monogram. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 382 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1)