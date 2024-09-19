Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ. Small monogram. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Small monogram. Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ Small monogram Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ Small monogram Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,4 g
  • Diameter 22,9 - 23,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 with mark ЕМ. Small monogram. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 382 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

