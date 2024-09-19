Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ. Small monogram. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Small monogram. Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,4 g
- Diameter 22,9 - 23,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1797
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 with mark ЕМ. Small monogram. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 382 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
