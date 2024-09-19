Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Without mintmark. Restrike

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 . Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 55. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
