Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Without mintmark. Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight null g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1801
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 . Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 55. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.
