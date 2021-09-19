Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797. Without mintmark. Plain edge. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Without mintmark. Plain edge. Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 Without mintmark Plain edge Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 Without mintmark Plain edge Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 . Without mintmark. Plain edge. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 2028 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1055 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
245 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
