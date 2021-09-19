Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797. Without mintmark. Plain edge. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 . Without mintmark. Plain edge. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 2028 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) AU50 (1) BN (3) PL (1) Service NGC (2) RNGA (1)