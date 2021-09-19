Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797. Without mintmark. Plain edge. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Without mintmark. Plain edge. Restrike
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 . Without mintmark. Plain edge. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 2028 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Katz (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1055 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
245 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search