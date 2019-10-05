Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: NGC

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 450,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • MS67 (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 КМ at auction MS67 - December 18, 2019
Seller MS67
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
3039 $
Price in auction currency 190000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 КМ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 КМ at auction MS67 - April 3, 2019
Seller MS67
Date April 3, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
6898 $
Price in auction currency 450000 RUB

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1801 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search