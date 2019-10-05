Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 450,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- MS67 (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search