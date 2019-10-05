Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 450,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.

Сondition UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) Service NGC (3)