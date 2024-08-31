Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1800 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Category
Year
Search