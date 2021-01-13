Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1094 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 2,700. Bidding took place January 13, 2021.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
