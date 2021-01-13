Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1094 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 2,700. Bidding took place January 13, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)