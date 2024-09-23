Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS60 (1)