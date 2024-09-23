Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1798
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search