Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS60
Selling price
3400 $
Price in auction currency 3400 USD
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition MS62
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1798 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search