Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52176 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 805. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- MS67 (2)
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 37000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date July 24, 2019
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 16500 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search