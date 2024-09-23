Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52176 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 805. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 37000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction MS67 - July 24, 2019
Seller MS67
Date July 24, 2019
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 16500 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2008
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

