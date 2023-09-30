Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 562 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
893 $
Price in auction currency 87500 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
1082 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS63 BN
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2011
Condition MS61
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
