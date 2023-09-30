Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 562 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

