Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 562 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
893 $
Price in auction currency 87500 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
1082 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS63 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 16, 2011
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 16, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2011
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1797 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search