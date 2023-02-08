Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 АМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 15,000. Bidding took place October 4, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (2)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction AURORA - May 21, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date May 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction NIKO - February 14, 2018
Seller NIKO
Date February 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction NIKO - December 20, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date December 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction AURORA - October 18, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 АМ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1798 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search