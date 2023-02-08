Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 АМ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1798
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 15,000. Bidding took place October 4, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
