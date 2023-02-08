Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 АМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 15,000. Bidding took place October 4, 2017.

Сondition XF (1) VF (8) F (3) Condition (slab) VF35 (1) VF20 (1) F15 (2)