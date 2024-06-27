Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 АМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 386 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

