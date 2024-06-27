Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 АМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 386 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Jencek (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Rare Coins (24)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (5)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 13201 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
359 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Знак - May 27, 2022
Seller Знак
Date May 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 АМ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1797 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search