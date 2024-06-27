Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 АМ (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1797
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 386 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (3)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (10)
- Jencek (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (2)
- MS67 (2)
- Rare Coins (24)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (5)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 13201 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
359 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search