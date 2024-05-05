Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 КМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 12500 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 9362 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Empire - September 17, 2021
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
