Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 КМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

