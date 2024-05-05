Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 КМ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1799
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 12500 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 9362 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
