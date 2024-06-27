Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 КМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1290 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

