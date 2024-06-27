Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 КМ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1798
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1290 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
629 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F15 CGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition F15 CGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition F15 CGC
Selling price
