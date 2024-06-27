Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 КМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1290 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
629 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F15 CGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction MUNZE - January 4, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition F15 CGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction MUNZE - July 27, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition F15 CGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

