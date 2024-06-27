Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 КМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (100) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2029 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 1908 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 21000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS60 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 КМ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
