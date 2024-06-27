Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 КМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2029 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

