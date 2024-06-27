Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 КМ (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1797
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (100) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2029 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (11)
- AURORA (7)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (19)
- Katz (8)
- MS67 (6)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numisbalt (7)
- Rare Coins (22)
- RedSquare (4)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 1908 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 21000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS60 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search