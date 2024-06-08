Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 26,300

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 613 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 ЕМ at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 ЕМ at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 ЕМ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 ЕМ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 ЕМ at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
1330 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 ЕМ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 ЕМ at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 24, 2017
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 24, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 24, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

