Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 26,300
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1801
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 613 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- Rare Coins (10)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
1330 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search