Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1800
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1800 with mark ЕМ. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date June 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
