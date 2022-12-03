Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1800 with mark ЕМ. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction La Galerie Numismatique - June 5, 2015
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date June 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1800 All Russian coins Russian aluminum-bronze coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search