Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1800 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1800 with mark ЕМ. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition XF (1) VF (15) Condition (slab) VF35 (3) VF25 (1)