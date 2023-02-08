Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.

  All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1120 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - August 14, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 14, 2022
Condition VF35 BN
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ at auction Alexander - February 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

