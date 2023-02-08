Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1799
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1120 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
