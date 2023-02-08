Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1799 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.

Сondition XF (11) VF (9) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) VF35 (4) VF30 (1) BN (1)