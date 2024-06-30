Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (25) AU (39) XF (60) VF (54) F (10) No grade (24) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (8) MS62 (5) MS61 (6) AU58 (5) AU55 (5) AU53 (1) AU50 (5) XF45 (7) XF40 (11) VF35 (4) VF30 (3) F12 (1) DETAILS (6) RB (1) BN (14) Service NGC (8) PCGS (5) ННР (2) RNGA (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (17)

AURORA (19)

BAC (17)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins and Medals (6)

Coins.ee (4)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (5)

Goldberg (1)

Haljak coin auction (3)

Imperial Coin (24)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (12)

Künker (4)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

MS67 (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

MUNZE (2)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (5)

Rare Coins (37)

Rauch (3)

RedSquare (5)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (8)

Russiancoin (19)

SINCONA (2)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (3)

WAG (1)