Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,194,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1798
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
