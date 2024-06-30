Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,194,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1798 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Search