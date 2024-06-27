Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 130,340

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 381 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (9)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (6)
  • Imperial Coin (18)
  • Katz (10)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 1, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF45 BN
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction AURORA - March 30, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1797 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search