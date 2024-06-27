Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 381 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (15) XF (38) VF (23) F (2) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (5) AU53 (3) AU50 (2) XF45 (5) XF40 (9) VF35 (2) VF30 (3) BN (4) Service NGC (2) RNGA (1)

