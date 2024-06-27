Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 130,340
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1797
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 381 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
