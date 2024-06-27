2 Kopeks 1797 АМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1797 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7256 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place June 23, 2010.

