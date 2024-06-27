Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1797 АМ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1797
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1797 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7256 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place June 23, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition XF45 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
