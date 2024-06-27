Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1797 АМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (200) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1797 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7256 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place June 23, 2010.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition XF45 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction MUNZE - May 31, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

