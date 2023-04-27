Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1797. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Without mintmark. Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1797
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1797 . Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
2518 $
Price in auction currency 230000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1602 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2019
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date August 21, 2019
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
