Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1797. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Without mintmark. Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1797 Without mintmark Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1797 Without mintmark Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1797 . Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Empire (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
2518 $
Price in auction currency 230000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1602 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Empire - May 23, 2020
Seller Empire
Date May 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Empire - December 1, 2019
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2019
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction AURORA - August 21, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date August 21, 2019
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction AURORA - April 24, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date April 24, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction AURORA - February 25, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date February 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Russian Heritage - March 22, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

