2 Kopeks 1797. Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1797 . Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

