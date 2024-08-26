Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1801 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1801
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1801 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 454 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
