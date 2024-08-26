Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1801 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1801 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1801 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1801 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 454 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 КМ at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS60
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 КМ at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS67 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

