2 Kopeks 1801 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1801 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 454 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS60 (1) BN (1) Service PCGS (1)