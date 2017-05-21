2 Kopeks 1798 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1798 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1)