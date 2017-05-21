Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1798 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1798 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1798 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1798 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition MS63
Selling price
703 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 КМ at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 14, 2011
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

