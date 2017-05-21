Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1798 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1798 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2017.
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
