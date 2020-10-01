Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1800 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2005 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 70. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search