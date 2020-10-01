Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1800 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2005 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 70. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1800 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search