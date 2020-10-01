2 Kopeks 1800 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1800 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2005 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 70. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.

Сondition VF (1)