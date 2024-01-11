Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1797
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1797 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 550 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1426 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Artemide Aste
Date September 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
