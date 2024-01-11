Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1797 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 550 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1426 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction Spink - January 16, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction Artemide Aste - September 14, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction Artemide Aste - September 14, 2018
Seller Artemide Aste
Date September 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction Artemide Aste - July 27, 2016
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction Artemide Aste - July 27, 2016
Seller Artemide Aste
Date July 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction Artemide Aste - September 12, 2015
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction Artemide Aste - September 12, 2015
Seller Artemide Aste
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction Artemide Aste - November 13, 2011
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction Artemide Aste - November 13, 2011
Seller Artemide Aste
Date November 13, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction Artemide Aste - July 1, 2011
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction Artemide Aste - July 1, 2011
Seller Artemide Aste
Date July 1, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 ЕМ at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

