2 Kopeks 1797. Without mintmark (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Without mintmark
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1797
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1797 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 551 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 4006 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 8166 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition XF40 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
******
