Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1797. Without mintmark (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1797 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1797 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1797 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 551 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 4006 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 8166 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition XF40 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

