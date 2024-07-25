Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1798 АМ (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1798
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1798 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22062 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place September 10, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS60 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
