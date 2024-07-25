Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1798 АМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1798 АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1798 АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1798 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22062 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place September 10, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (21)
  • Katz (7)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 АМ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 АМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 АМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 АМ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 АМ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 АМ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 АМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 АМ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 АМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 АМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 АМ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 АМ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 АМ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 АМ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 АМ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 АМ at auction MS67 - February 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS60 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 АМ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 АМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 АМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 АМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 АМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 АМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 АМ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 АМ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 АМ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 АМ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 АМ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1798 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search