2 Kopeks 1798 АМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1798 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22062 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place September 10, 2023.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (19) XF (16) VF (15) F (6) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) MS60 (3) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (4) XF45 (1) VF30 (4) VF25 (1) F15 (5) DETAILS (10) RB (1) BN (2) Service NGC (7) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (4)

COINSNET (1)

Empire (1)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (21)

Katz (7)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Marciniak (1)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numisbalt (6)

Rare Coins (10)

RedSquare (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (2)

SINCONA (1)

WAG (1)