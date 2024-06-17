Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1797 АМ. Narrow monogram (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Narrow monogram

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ Narrow monogram - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ Narrow monogram - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1797 with mark АМ. Narrow monogram. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (12)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (8)
  • Empire (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (4)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (21)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1797 АМ at auction RedSquare - December 4, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1797 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search