Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1797 АМ. Narrow monogram (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Narrow monogram
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1797
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1797 with mark АМ. Narrow monogram. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
