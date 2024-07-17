Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1801 КМ (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1801
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (230) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1801 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7504 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
