Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1801 КМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1801 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1801 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (230) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1801 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7504 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 КМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 КМ at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 КМ at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 КМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 КМ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 КМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 КМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 КМ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 КМ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 КМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 КМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 КМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 КМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 КМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 КМ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 КМ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1801 КМ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

