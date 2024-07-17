2 Kopeks 1801 КМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1801 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7504 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Сondition UNC (74) AU (89) XF (47) VF (12) F (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (18) MS62 (31) MS61 (9) MS60 (1) AU58 (10) AU55 (9) AU53 (14) AU50 (3) XF45 (3) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (4) BN (68) Service NGC (42) ННР (9) PCGS (14) RNGA (8) CGC (4)

